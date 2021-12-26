Mohamed Salah poses with a young Liverpool star who has been training with the club.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, a Canadian youngster, has been photographed with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah after being invited to practice with the Reds.

The Washington Newsday reported last week that the 17-year-old Toronto FC winger was spending time on Merseyside as Liverpool competed with clubs from all across Europe for his signing.

Marshall-Rutty had already been photographed at Arsenal’s training field and has now requested a photo with Salah following his most recent visit to a Premier League club.

Which team will make the initial move for the brilliant teenager, who is nearing the end of his debut season in the American top flight, remains to be seen.

“European interest in the wonderkid is widespread, notably from UEFA Champions League clubs,” according to a recent MLS Soccer report.

Liverpool may be forced to make some changes.