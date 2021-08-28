Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is still confident of playing for Egypt during the international break.

Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt’s World Cup qualifier against Angola next week because Liverpool has decided not to release players for international service if their matches are in nations on the UK government’s red list.

Due to the fact that the match against Angola will be played in Egypt, the 29-year-old will be required to quarantine for ten days upon his return, making him unavailable for Liverpool’s encounter against Leeds United on September 12.

Because majority of South America is presently on the red list, Brazilian trio Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho will be unable to travel to their games against Chile, Argentina, and Peru.

Salah will be allowed to play in Egypt’s second qualifier against Gabon since the country is on the amber list, which means he won’t have to isolate when he returns to England.

Earlier this week, the Premier League unanimously decided not to release players for upcoming international fixtures in red-list countries.

According to a statement, lengthy conversations with the FA and the government have previously taken place to find a solution, but no exemption has been granted owing to persistent public health concerns about arriving travelers from red-list countries.

Egypt manager Hossam El Badry, on the other hand, is hopeful that both Salah and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny will be fit for both games and refuses to lose up despite the club vs. nation feud.

“There’s a chance they’ll come to Gabon to compete with us if they can’t come to Egypt,” El Badry told Sky Sports News on Friday.

“Of course that’s unjust; it’s an unfair position since this is World Cup qualification, and it would be unfair for some teams, such as Egypt or others, who can’t have all of their players.

“That is what we told FIFA in order to gain British approval and persuade them.

“My message to them [the British Government]is that football is really important, and they are well aware of this, particularly in England. This qualification is critical so that they can fix this and know that they won’t have to after working with us.” “The summary comes to an end.”