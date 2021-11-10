Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been dubbed the ‘world’s best’ by a West Ham player.

After going head-to-head with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, West Ham United defender Ben Johnson characterized the Egyptian as “faultless.”

Although Salah was unable to score in the Reds’ 3-2 loss to the Hammers on Sunday afternoon, he did provide an assist as Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 25-match undefeated run came to an end.

After a scorching start to the season, the Egypt international has gone three games without a goal, with Brighton, Atletico Madrid, and West Ham all finding ways to neutralize his attacking danger.

Johnson, who has virtually surpassed Vladimir Coufal in the Hammers’ right-back pecking order, was up to the task of repelling the prolific attacker and welcomed the opportunity to test himself against someone he considers to be “the best player in the world.”

Salah’s 21-year-old said, “Incredible, faultless.”

“He’s scored however many goals this season, and he’s reverting to his previous form from a few seasons ago.”

“When we’re playing football or in a locker room, we don’t really compare players; instead, we respect what they’re doing if they’re tearing it up.”

“You can’t refute what he does week after week; his consistency is unparalleled.” He’s a terrific player. Of course, you want to play against him, but you also want to be cautious.

“I want to test myself against the best, and he’s arguably the finest player in the world,” says the player.

Salah is the Premier League’s leading scorer with 10 goals and is tied for first with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in terms of assists (7).

Senior club officials are still working to resolve his future at Anfield, with neither party having reached an agreement on a new contract.