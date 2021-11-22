Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich make moves in the European Golden Shoe standings.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool was back among the goals in the Premier League on Saturday, keeping him in touch with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Golden Boot in European football.

Salah was back in the goalscoring groove against Arsenal as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 victory. After failing to score against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, Salah was back in the goalscoring groove against Arsenal.

With 11 goals, the Egyptian is the Premier League’s leading scorer by a wide margin, albeit he still trails Lewandowski in the continental standings.

Bayern Munich’s hotshot scored yet again over the weekend, although in a 2-1 defeat to Augsburg for the German champions. Lewandowski has 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Other than Salah, the race behind him is heating up, with four players from Europe’s top five leagues each scoring ten goals.

Dusan Vlahovic’s brace in Fiorentina’s 4-3 win over AC Milan drew him level with Ciro Immobile in the Serie A race for the Capocannoniere.

Jonathan David’s brace in Lille’s 2-2 draw with Monaco propelled him into contention, while Kylian Mbappe continued his upward trend with a goal and an assist against Nantes, his eighth of the Ligue 1 season.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid has 10 goals after failing to score in his team’s 4-1 win over Granada.

The latest European Golden Shoe standings are listed below.

1. Molde’s Ohi Omoijuanfo: 24 goals x 1.5 coefficient = 36.0 points

2. Lillestrom, SK’s Thomas Lehne Olsen: 21 x 1.5 = 31.53

. Veton Berisha, Viking Stavanger: 20 x 1.5 = 30.04; Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 14 x 2.0 = 28.05. Mikkel Dahl, HB Torshavn: 27 x 1.0 = 27.06; Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade: 17 x 1.5 = 25.57; Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade: 17 x 1.5 = 25.57; Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade:

Paide Linnameeskond, Henri Anier: 24 x 1.0 = 24.0

T8. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah: 11 x 2.0 = 22.0

Levadia: T8. Zakaria Beglarishvili: 22 x 1.0 = 22.0—

T13. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

Ciro Immobile (Lazio), T13: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T13. Lille, Jonathan David: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T13. Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0