Mohamed Salah meets with his agent in London as contract talks with Liverpool continue.

Ramy Abbas Issa, Mohamed Salah’s agent, has flown into London, sparking rumors about the Liverpool forward’s contract negotiations.

Salah’s agent was said to have arrived in the nation by the Mirror yesterday evening, and the two appeared to be celebrating the 29-year-performance old’s in a London restaurant.

On Saturday, the wide striker scored another fantastic solo goal against Watford, bringing his season tally for Liverpool to ten goals in as many games.

Salah and Abbas Issa both posted photos of the food they shared at The Araki sushi restaurant in Westminster on social media, implying that talks on a new arrangement will continue.

Various stories have claimed that the Liverpool forward is demanding £500,000 per week to continue at the club, but The Washington Newsday knows that the Egyptian is not demanding that amount.

Nonetheless, talks between the two parties will continue as Liverpool attempts to reach a deal with its star player.

Meanwhile, during Salah’s tenure at Anfield, Abbas Issa has become a familiar name to Reds supporters.

On the first day of the season, after his client scored his first goal against Norwich, he took to social media and sent the not-so-subtly disguised message to the Reds’ hierarchy: “I hope they’re watching.”

Salah’s achievements this season have earned him praise as one of the top players in the world, with Jurgen Klopp leading the praise for the Egyptian striker.

After the 5-0 win over Watford, the Reds manager declared, “He is for definitely one of the best in the world right now.”

“It isn’t for me to decide who is the best. But he is the best for me.

“I see him every day, so it’s probably easier for me.” But there’s still Lewandowski and people like him out there, Ronaldo is still scoring like crazy, and Messi is still putting up world-class performances.

“And there will be more.” But for the time being, he is unquestionably at the top of that list.”