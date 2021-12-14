Mohamed Salah is proving Jurgen Klopp wrong in Liverpool training.

When talent doesn’t work hard, they say, hard effort wins.

It’s a frequent myth in sports that is said to have originated with a former American high school coach named Tim Notke before being popularized by NBA star Kevin Durant.

It’s a quote that would look right at home on the walls of the Anfield locker room.

Because few teams work as hard as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, both in and out of possession.

There are perhaps even fewer among those ranks whose unwavering commitment to improvement is as dramatic or clear as Mohamed Salah’s.

You’re probably used to the accolades and acclaim that have poured in for the Reds’ 21-goal leading scorer this season.

With each spellbinding performance, claims that Salah is the best footballer on the planet grow louder, but there is more to Salah than his God-given ability.

Salah’s embrace of the quest for improvement is bubbling beneath the surface of his innate skill and quickness.

On Merseyside, he’s known as ‘the Egyptian King,’ and he leaves no stone unturned in his chase.

Take, for example, Watford’s Ben Foster’s comments following Liverpool’s 5-0 victory at Vicarage Road in October.

Salah had just provided one of the best defense-splitting passes of the season to Sadio Mane before bewitching around five defenders for a second-half goal of his own, but the 29-year-work old’s was done with the final whistle.

As the two sides shuffled off the pitch, Salah still had one more mission to do.

Shortly after the game, Watford goalie Foster picked up the tale on YouTube.

“The section regarding Mo Salah that I want to talk about in particular,” he continued.

“‘Oh my my, you are so professional, so determined,’ he said to me when I was working full-time. You want to be the finest version of yourself.’

“They just won the game 5-0, with Mo Salah scoring one goal. He approached me at full-time with his palm over his mouth, as if he didn’t want the cameras to see him.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”