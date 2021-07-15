Mohamed Salah is coveted by Liverpool, and Federico Chiesa is valued at £76 million.

Liverpool will be aiming to bolster their squad ahead of the new season in 2021-22, and a slew of names have been connected with a summer move to Anfield.

Here, we take a look at the most recent internet rumors.

Fichajes

Salah, an Egyptian forward, is a Real Madrid target, according to Spanish source Fichajes.

Los Blancos are reportedly keeping an eye on the Reds forward while attempting to sign PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti, the former Everton manager, had been linked with a reunion with Richarlison, but according to a report in Spain, he is looking across Stanley Park to boost his offensive options.

Salah has been linked with Real Madrid in the past, but he remains a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad after scoring 31 goals in 51 games last season.

Federico Chiesa (Italian: Federico Chiesa)

Calciomercato

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

Despite the fact that he is about to join the Bianconeri permanently in a £51 million deal after spending last season on loan in Turin from Fiorentina, Premier League clubs are interested.

Liverpool are said to be leading the battle to sign him after making contact regarding a deal, according to the Italian daily.

A £76 million fee has been mooted after he assisted Italy in winning the Euros.

What a signing it would be if Liverpool could pull this off, but would Juventus be willing to cash in?

Grujic, Marko

Fabrizio Romano is the author of the book Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbian is coveted by Sassuolo in Serie A and might help Liverpool sign Domenico Berardi.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club has made an approach. Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move to Juventus, thus the Black and Greens appear to be bolstering their squad to counteract any potential departures.

The Italian side’s desire to recruit Grujic, on the other hand, could give the Reds negotiating leverage in their pursuit of Sassuolo winger Berardi.

Is it now possible to do a cash-plus-player deal?