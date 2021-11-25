Mohamed Salah is closing in on Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero’s absurd Liverpool record.

After his last Liverpool goal against Porto, Mohamed Salah is on the verge of shattering yet another record.

The Egyptian scored in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 2-0 Champions League triumph over the Portuguese club on Wednesday night, keeping the Reds’ perfect record in Group B intact.

Salah’s second-half goal was a typical finish, as he caught Uribe off guard before putting the ball into the bottom corner.

After 17 matches, the 29-year-old has already scored 17 goals in all competitions, putting him on track to rewrite history once more.

The Liverpool forward is on his way to being the player with the most Champions League goals for one English team, after becoming the highest African scorer in Premier League history this season (qualifying round goals do not count).

Salah has 31 goals in 48 games for Liverpool in Europe, a record just four players have surpassed.

Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy (35 goals, 43 appearances), Didier Drogba (36 goals, 74 appearances), and Sergio Aguero are all just ahead of the Egyptian with 35 goals in 77 appearances (36 goals, 64 appearances).

With only six more strikes needed to lead the way, Salah may be able to do this during the current campaign.

In addition, the former Roma winger has Drogba’s record in his sights.

With 44 goals, the retiring Ivorian remains the most prolific African scorer in Champions League history, albeit Salah is just 11 goals away from tying him.