Mohamed Salah has received a contract offer from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged patience in the discussions for Mohamed Salah’s new contract.

Given the Reds’ leading scorer’s status, the current standoff has been dubbed “absolutely normal” by the Reds’ manager.

After announcing his wish to continue at Anfield beyond the conclusion of his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2023, Salah gave an interview in Egypt last week in which he seemed to ask for the club to fix the situation.

“I’ve stated it before, if it’s up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” she says “Salah was quoted by Egyptian magazine MBC Masr TV as saying.

“However, the choice is in the hands of management, who must resolve this matter.”

Klopp argued that contract details are not something that can be resolved quickly and that fans should not be concerned about the current situation.

“You know precisely what Mo is about,” Klopp remarked ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about extending a contract with a player like Mo, and it’s not something that can be done over a cup of tea in the afternoon. That is very typical.

“There isn’t much else to say about Mo. He talks about it, and I can only say a few things because the rest is definitely not for public consumption.

“But I’m not sure if he did the interview in English or if it was mistranslated and delivered in English, which is an issue we’ve seen in the last few days.

“So, when someone tries to do that, a lot of things can happen, and Mo and I are great. I believe that what we all desire is clarity, and that things like this require time.” The Reds travel to Milan with a place in the Champions League’s last 16 already secured, and Klopp is ready to rest and rotate ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa visit on Saturday.

“We have to rotate, and we will rotate,” Klopp continued.

“‘We have to,’ in fact, is the headline. If I did, the medical department would destroy me.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”