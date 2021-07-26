Mohamed Salah has been told by Liverpool to emulate Philippe Coutinho’s move leave.

Liverpool has been tipped to cash in on Mohamed Salah and replicate the Philippe Coutinho deal, which was initially unpopular but proved to be beneficial to the team in the long run.

Salah’s future at Anfield has been called into question following a series of interviews he gave last season.

During a wide-ranging interview with Spanish tabloid AS in December, he caused controversy by refusing to rule out potential moves to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Salah told Norwegian channel TV2 in January that Liverpool holds his long-term future, and on the night of the Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid in March, he was cited as saying to another Spanish outlet Marca that he would like to play his club football in that nation “one day.”

In the same interview, the former Roma man was asked if he envisaged himself leaving Liverpool soon, to which he said, “It’s not up to me.” We’ll see what happens, but I’d rather not discuss it right now.”

With recent reports claiming that key figures at Liverpool fear that the 29-year-old will not commit his future to the club beyond his current contract, which expires in 2023, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that allowing the player who has been the Reds top scorer in all four of his seasons at the club – plundering 125 goals in the process – to leave the club may not be the doomsday scenario for Jürgen Klopp.

“We’ve been here with Coutinho,” he told Football Insider.

“When Coutinho departed, everyone panicked, but the team was rebuilt on that money. When you consider where they’ve gone since he departed, you’d have to conclude they’re in a better place.

“I am not a supporter of letting athletes’ contracts to lapse. Transfers must be made if a contract cannot be completed for business reasons.

“The amount of money Liverpool could get for Salah right now would be enormous. But that won’t be the case in a year, when he’ll be another year older with only a year left on his contract.

“He has the ability.”

