Mohamed Salah has been told by a Liverpool team-mate that he is in a “league of his own” in a different sport.

Leighton Clarkson, a Liverpool kid, has revealed how Mohamed Salah’s sporting abilities know no bounds.

After spending the previous few weeks in Austria, the Reds are currently in France preparing for the upcoming season.

For the start of pre-season training in Saalfelden last month, Clarkson was named in Jurgen Klopp’s initial 34-man group.

And Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders stated just last week that the child has emerged as one of the team’s greatest table tennis players.

However, in response to those allegations, Clarkson believes Salah is the man to beat and is in a class by himself when it comes to playing the sport.

The 19-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com, “I felt I was good and came here thinking, “Yeah, I can beat anyone.” “But Mo is on another level; he’s in a class by himself.

“I’ve seen Virg and Joe play, and they look good, but I haven’t had the opportunity to play them yet. Trent and Curtis, as well as myself, are the other people I’d include. So I’d say the six of us are the finest. I’d put myself in the fourth position.

“Last night I played Trent, and to be honest, it was fairly competitive. After that, he went and played Mo and lost, and a bat was destroyed, so you can imagine how competitive that must be.”

The Reds’ pre-season campaign began on Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Hertha BSC in Austria, a game in which Clarkson came on for the final 30 minutes.

Later this week, Klopp’s team will face Bologna before returning to the UK for two home games against Athletic Club and CA Osasuna.

Clarkson has commented about the incredible experience he had both on and off the pitch while working with the Reds’ first team squad this summer.

“I feel like I’ve progressed every single day since I began up here,” he remarked. That comes from both the management and the players. You improve as a player by playing with better players. Every day, I feel like I’m getting better.

