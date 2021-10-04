Mohamed Salah has been lauded by the national media, and a full-time exchange that summed up Liverpool against Man City has been captured on film.

Liverpool began the October international break with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Anfield.

Liverpool’s goals came from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while the opponents’ goals came from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is presently in second place in the Premier League table, and they are the only unbeaten team in the league.

On Sunday, a slew of national media sources descended on Anfield to witness Liverpool settle for a point against Manchester City.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“And there is when a goalscorer makes a difference.

“Of course, not just any goalscorer. Right now, the best in English football. Mohamed Salah is in perhaps the best form of his life, which is saying a lot, and he made the difference in a game that might still decide the title.

“Salah scored a goal and assisted on another. Liverpool did not win, but they could have easily lost. And who knows how crucial this point will be for Jurgen Klopp’s team in May? In the past, the margins between these two clubs have been razor-thin.

“Would Manchester City have won this game if they had a prolific match-winner? We’ll never know for sure. We may guess, though, that their forward midfielders are doing a lot of heavy lifting in front of goal once again when Liverpool keeps things simple.

“Let’s start with their first goal. It happened because when Liverpool counter-attacks, they have not one, not two, but three strikers rushing towards the rival penalty area, all of whom are superb finishers. Manchester City, on the other hand, has tremendous attacking potential.

“Yet, on many occasions, they must seek out a complication, a scenic road, when Liverpool shoot for the bullseye. Manchester City dominated the opening half but came away with nothing. After halftime, Liverpool came alive and took the lead twice, only to be pegged back by City’s incredible tenacity.”

“A game that left us with no idea who the Premier League’s finest team is, but may have gone some way to showing who its best player is.

