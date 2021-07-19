Mohamed Salah has been informed by Paul Merson that he will have a competition for the Golden Boot from Everton’s Mohamed Salah.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could challenge Liverpool rival Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot award next season, according to Paul Merson.

Salah will be in the running for the prize again, according to the TV analyst, but Everton’s number nine is a “out of the norm” choice.

Calvert-Lewin had his greatest season at Goodison Park last season, scoring 16 Premier League goals, but it wasn’t enough to beat Salah’s 22 Premier League goals or Golden Boot winner Harry Kane’s 23.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool striker will be vying for the accolade for the third time in his tenure at Anfield.

Salah first won the accolade in 2017/18, scoring 32 goals, and then shared it the following season with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who each scored 22 goals.

As the Premier League season approaches, Merson believes the 29-year-old will be in contention for top scorer once more, but he believes his derby rival will outscore him.

Merson told Sportkeeda, “Mohamed Salah will once again be in the reckoning, as he always is.”

“It’s strange because he’s a winger, yet he’s so brilliant.

“I always want to choose someone unusual, therefore I’m going with Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the Premier League Golden Boot.

“He had a fantastic start to the 2020-21 season, but Everton didn’t play to his strengths in the second part of the season.

“Rafa will make sure Calvert-Lewin gets the service he needs, and his wingers will be encouraged to put balls into the area.

“He’ll play every week and, if he maintains his form from last season, he could have a chance to win the Premier League Golden Boot.”