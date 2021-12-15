Mohamed Salah has a chance to equal Liverpool’s incredible Premier League record.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s injury issue hit the core of their defense the hardest last season, the impact was felt more strongly at the front of the team.

The Reds conceded nine more league goals in 2020/21 than they did the year before in their title-winning campaign, but also scored 17 less goals, their fewest in a whole season under Jurgen Klopp.

They had periods of not taking advantage of their greatest opportunities when they came up, which was a huge part of the problem.

Liverpool wasted 68 Opta-defined clear-cut chances, the most of any Premier League team in the last five seasons and the fourth most by any team in that time.

Mohamed Salah was left out of the FIFPro World 11 poll, but Liverpool’s pair were chosen.

There are worse things to be concerned about. In the recent half-decade, there have been 51 occasions of top-flight teams having fewer than 68 total, never mind having enough to miss that many.

However, the Reds’ failure to convert high-quality chances proved costly to their campaign objectives, and nowhere was this more evident than in their two matches against their next opponents, Newcastle United.

In a goalless draw at St James’ Park just after Christmas, Liverpool had three clear-cut chances and missed them all. Worse was to follow in April at Anfield.

The Reds wasted four clear-cut chances after taking the lead via Mohamed Salah before Newcastle equalized in the 95th minute. It was the most points they failed to convert in a game they didn’t win in the whole 2020/21 season.

Salah was Liverpool’s worst offender against the Magpies, despite his goal in the home match. It’s partly due to the fact that he has more clear-cut opportunities than nearly any other player you can think of.

Despite this, the Egyptian was responsible for two major misses against Newcastle, both at home and away, leaving only five other matches in all competitions where he missed at least two clear-cut chances entire season.

Salah has been on fire this season, converting 64 percent of his golden opportunities (when penalties are excluded). That puts you in a good position.