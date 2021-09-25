Mohamed Salah had a good game for Liverpool against Brentford, but Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane had a bad game.

For an early chance, he stood up well to Onyeka, but he was exposed for all three Brentford goals. At times, I’m put under a lot of pressure in the air.

In the first quarter, he saw a lot of the ball but didn’t do much with it. After the interval, they were a little better, but they were still completely exposed at the far post on two occasions.

Mbeumo and the lone Liverpool defender who looked convincing were thwarted by a goalline clearance. Second half, stepped out of defense on a few occasions.

Toney had him disturbed, and he gave him a physical throughout the first half, pulling him out of position. After the break, I was a little more composed, but it was still a difficult evening.

Aside from one barnstorming run, Brentford struggled to make inroads in the first half and put Canos onside for their first goal. The second half was difficult, with numerous errors and bookings.

Pinnock was caught out at the far post for the opener, and Brentford sped past him far too often before the interval. After that, I got my act together and made a tremendous pass to create the second.

Couldn’t really get into the game until he delivered a fantastic cross for Jota’s equalizer. After the interval, Liverpool began to push forward in their period of dominance.

Started well and was the only Liverpool player who was immediately up to speed with the fight. Unfortunately, one of my shots hit the post, but I blasted in the third with a terrific strike. Subbed.

Ajer’s clearance off the line denied him early on, but he did well in the build-up to the equalizer. Brentford were paying special attention to him, and he scored a good goal, but he could have scored another at 3-2.

Salah was let through for his chance, and he superbly headed home the equalizer before Raya denied him from close range. However, some sloppy touches in promising positions let them down.

In the first half, we gave the ball away far too often, although we did well in several defensive circumstances. In the second half, it’s very much the same story.

On his return to action, it didn’t make the difference he had hoped for.