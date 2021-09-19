Mohamed Salah earns Liverpool honor following a miss by Diogo Jota.

In recent seasons, Liverpool has found Crystal Palace to be more accommodating than usual.

After extending their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Saturday, the Reds have now scored 16 goals without reply in their past four meetings with the Eagles.

But don’t be fooled: it was far from easy, with the visitors posing enough of a threat to keep a much-changed Liverpool side on their toes.

Yours self was on ratings duty for The Washington Newsday and was appropriately impressed by Alisson Becker’s overall goalkeeping, awarding him a top score of 9.

Liverpool analysis: Thiago’s bad luck continues, with Ibrahima Konate teaching him a valuable lesson early on.

Mohamed Salah, who scored one goal and assisted on the other two, and Thiago Alcantara scored eight goals behind him.

Diogo Jota, on the other hand, had a terrible miss from four yards that summed up one of those days for the Portuguese.

And Liverpool fans were mostly in accord, however they preferred Salah over Alisson.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool fan ratings Mohamed Salah has a rating of 8.7 out of ten.

The King of Egypt

8.5 Alisson Becker

Samba is a program that helps you save money.

Sadio Mane has a rating of 8.2 out of ten.

Stormer at the Palace

Van Dijk, Virgil 7.8 –

Dutch from the upper crust

7.7 Naby Keita

Good volleyball.

7.7 James Milner

Never comes to an end

7.5 Jordan Henderson

The example of the captain

7.5 Kostas Tsimikas

I had the opponents cornered.

Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho (7.5) Fabinho

maestro in the midfield

Ibrahima Konate has a rating of 7.2.

Making a winning debut

Curtis Jones has a 6.7 rating.

Encouragement in the form of a cameo

6.2 Diogo Jota

Let’s forget about the missed opportunity.

Of course, other ratings are available. And the national press agreed on who should be praised.

Mane, Salah, and Van Dijk had the highest total of 8, while Milner, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, and Jota had the lowest total of 6.

Salah was a fan favorite, and he received an 8. However, they were underwhelmed by many of Liverpool’s players, with only six points awarded to Milner, Henderson, Thiago, and Jota.

Salah leads with eight points, although Milner and Konate each have six, and Jota has five.

Finally, the number crunchers at determined Salah came out on top, scoring 8.36 to Tsimikas’ 8.1.