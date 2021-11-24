Mohamed Salah delivers a message to Manchester United following his hat-trick for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, who scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford at the end of October, has opened up about the sensation of scoring a hat-trick.

Jurgen Klopp’s team took a two-goal lead before the Egyptian scored the game’s final three goals to put their fiercest opponents out of their misery.

Salah has already won the Player of the Month title three times in a row at Liverpool, and he currently has 11 Premier League goals this season after a stellar season.

With his treble at Old Trafford, the Egyptian became the first away player in Premier League history to do so.

Salah told the Liverpool website, “It was a special night to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford, to win 5-0, it was a great victory for us and we are extremely happy of where we are now in the Premier League.”

“I’m always proud when I break a record, especially when it comes to being the first player to score a hat-trick, which is something unique, especially away versus United.” It’s something I’m proud of, but it’s also something I put a lot of effort into.” “I put forth a lot of effort to assist the squad, which is the most essential thing, and I believe we did well.” Liverpool are four points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with ease.

Anything is conceivable for the Reds with Salah in such good form this season.