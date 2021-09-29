Mohamed Salah claimed that he is currently better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool defeated Porto 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice.

As the Reds sit atop both their Champions League group and the Premier League table, the Egyptian has now scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

Salah’s performance has been lauded by analysts and fans alike, and former Red Dean Saunders is the latest to applaud the winger.

Nobody, not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Saunders, is better than Salah right now.

“Who is greater than him right now, as we speak?” he asked.

“He’s not playing down the middle with eight goals in eight games from right wing. He just appears to be unstoppable.”

“There are Messi and Ronaldo on their own, but they aren’t as brilliant as Salah right now.”

When asked if he would prefer Salah or Ronaldo, Saunders replied, “Right now, Salah.”

“It’s easy to say Ronaldo, but Salah looks like he’ll score every week right now.”

On Tuesday night, Lionel Messi scored his first goal for his new club, Paris Saint-Germain, as they defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, since joining United from Juventus this summer, Ronaldo has scored four goals in all competitions.

Salah, on the other hand, is deserving of praise as he continues to shatter records for Liverpool, having scored his 100th Premier League goal against Brentford at the weekend.