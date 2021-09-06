Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be disappointed by Liverpool’s latest injury setback.

Liverpool will be watching the result of Harvey Elliott’s recent injury setback with bated breath.

The 18-year-old was compelled to leave England’s Under-21 group and return to Merseyside, where he will be evaluated by club officials.

The news comes as a major setback with the Premier League scheduled to resume this Saturday, when Liverpool travels to Elland Road to face Leeds.

Despite the fact that Elliott is only in the early stages of his Liverpool career, he has already had an impact on the team this season and is gradually becoming one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players.

Many anticipated him to primarily serve as Mohamed Salah’s understudy this season, but he’s excelled in a right-sided number eight role.

He only played the final ten minutes of Liverpool’s season opening against Norwich City, but he started both of Liverpool’s home games against Burnley and Chelsea.

He helped turn an already dangerous partnership on Liverpool’s right flank into a threatening trio with Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Alexander-Arnold holding the width, Salah in the advanced position, and Elliott infield, the three’s natural starting position has often resembled the one below.

Despite this, rotations between the three players in those spots are regular, and each player is experienced working within the various zones, causing their opponents all sorts of issues.

The image below, taken a few seconds after the preceding image, shows how Elliott has moved into a more forward position with ease and speed, while Alexander-Arnold has moved into a more central area and Salah has drifted out wide.

Because of the individual quality of each of the players involved, these rotations are so successful and dangerous for the opposition.

Because of Alexander-distribution Arnold’s and Elliott and Salah’s penetrative threats, any of the three can punish a side if they become spare, but tracking them as they go from one marker to another can be nearly impossible.

If a defender has leave one zone to closely track one of the three, they create an opening for another to exploit. They danger, however, if they do not keep track of the motions.