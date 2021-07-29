Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita are good against Hertha Berlin, according to Liverpool player ratings.

When it came to dealing with the cross for the first goal, he was hesitant, but he had no chance with the second. Otherwise, it was a quiet outing.

Salah started nicely down the right flank, but the first half saw him mostly in a defensive role. After the break, things get a little more daring.

Almost towards the finish of a free-kick as the game approaches halftime, and safe in possession.

On occasion, confidently stepped out of the backline, but instead of dropping deep to defend the Hertha opener’s free-kick, he played for offside.

It’s a mixed bag. For the first goal, he conceded a free-kick and was sluggish to close down a cross, but he showed good anticipation to intercept and then cross for Mane’s goal.

Supposedly a defensive midfielder, however he is frequently found far closer to the Hertha penalty area. Salah was almost in the clear after one pass.

Another positive performance, highlighted by a willingness to take control of the ball and attempt to play forward wherever possible.

Early on, he was dispossessed twice, but he quickly adjusted to the increased intensity and was at his best when reclaiming the ball and supplying Salah for the second goal. The longer the game went on, the better it got.

Looked excellent – especially when hooking up with Alexander-Arnold down the right – and had an early effort saved before laying on Minamino’s score with a sublime backheel.

After being given an opportunity down the center of the attack, he struggled for much of the first half, but was on hand to slot home the equaliser.

In the first half, he forced a save with a downward header and then pushed home at the second attempt for Liverpool’s first goal. Clearly benefiting from a restful summer.

Shortly after emerging, it became flaky, but Hertha’s third and fourth had little chance.

During his appearance, he was adequate.

One magnificent clearing header, but Hertha’s third was marred by the loss of Jovetic.

With virtually his first touch, he put Mane away and was raiding down the left flank.

When it was needed, it was moved immediately and with care. Is he being groomed to take Gini Wijnaldum’s place long-term? We’ll have to wait and see.

Within minutes after going on, he had two decent chances and hammered home a superb volley for Liverpool’s third goal.

Usually very busy on the right flank.

A couple of glimpses of offensive intent, including one long-range effort.

In the engine room, we kept things simple.

Within moments after going on, he sent a decent chance over the bar and headed at the keeper.