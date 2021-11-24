Mohamed Salah and Liverpool claim Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a ‘target.’

Ralf Rangnick, one of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s biggest influences in football, has praised Klopp’s teaching of his star front three.

Under the tutelage of the German, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have been converted into the most fearsome trio in sport, and Rangnick applauds this.

Since joining Liverpool in 2016, Klopp has given the team a lot of success, and Salah has fully embraced his high-pressing style of play.

Rangnick, the former coach of RB Leipzig, is well-liked in the football world, with Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann expressing their affection for him.

Following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, Rangnick has been connected with the vacant management role at Manchester United.

Salah, Firmino, and Mane are three of the best players in the world. Rangnick told Coaches Voice, “Three distinct guys from three different countries.”

“None of them were natural ball winners when they joined Liverpool. They weren’t press machines at all.

“So the coach and the staff have been in charge of how they play at Liverpool.”

“The coach’s duty was to coach Salah, Firmino, and Mane to play at that high level, that intense sort of football in the last three or four years.”