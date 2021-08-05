Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have good player ratings for Liverpool vs Bologna.

After seeing an early shot go wide, he went on to grab a dangerous low cross after the break. Otherwise, it’s quiet time.

Early on, he misjudged a backpass, but he soon pushed his way into the game and provided several fantastic crosses.

Pinged one stunning pass early in the game, and his range of distribution was impressive considering he was hardly put to the test defensively. His thunderous voice was a wonderful sound.

When he was reunited with Van Dijk, he had few defensive concerns.

In his first preseason start, he raided down the left side on occasion while working his way back to full strength.

In the beginning, he was a touch clumsy, but he ended up playing much more upfield than one might think for a defensive midfielder.

The press was on point and did the basics well in a quieter outing than in recent friendlies.

Sent a left-footed volley wide and subsequently aimed at the keeper, but a number of his attempted forward passes fell short.

Quality without effort, and he seemed to be having fun at moments, pulling off some twists and flicks and dragging one shot wide before hitting the bar.

When he scored the goal, he showed wonderful anticipation and composure, and he was always a threat centrally, saving both a shot and a header.

Early on, he sent a header over the bar before calmly scoring his goal, and he appears to have a new lease on life. Impressive,

The youthful centre-back will get more playing time.

During a quick cameo in which the Welshman was clearly eager to impress, he was dressed twice.