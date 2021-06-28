Mohamed Salah, according to the Egyptian Football Association’s president, wants to compete in the Olympics.

Because the forward will be on duty at the African Nations Cup in January, the club is said to be unwilling to allow another absence, especially at such a crucial stage in pre-season.

Liverpool do not believe it is in their best interests to allow the 29-year-old to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place from July 22 to August 7, just one week before the Premier League season begins.

FIFA regulations do not require clubs to release their players for the Olympics.

According to Megahed, Salah will make one more plea to be allowed to join the squad as one of the three over-age players allowed.

“I don’t want to suggest it’s impossible for him to compete in the Olympics,” Salah told Egyptian network ONTimeSport.

Salah accepted the captaincy of the Egyptian Olympic team during the team’s last training camp.

“When we asked Liverpool about permitting Salah to join the Olympic team, they said they needed to get consent from their technical staff.

“In the end, Liverpool declined the request because they did not want to lose the player at the start of the season or in January due to the African Cup of Nations, which would prevent him from competing in English Premier League matches.

“We spoke with Salah again, and he said he would attempt again with his team’s technical personnel to resolve the problem, and that he would find a solution within the next two days.”

Takumi Minamino, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, was also left out of Japan's over-age (24+) squad, while new signing Ibrahima Konate is expected to be available for pre-season on July 12 after the club turned down a request from.