Mohaafeth’s Hampton Court date has been set.

Following his late withdrawal from the Cazoo Derby, Mohaafeth is expected to run in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

With a tremendously strong performance in the Listed Newmarket Stakes on Guineas weekend, the Frankel colt was regarded a major contender for the top Classic. He had made it three from three this season.

However, because the ground was soft due to rain on Friday, trainer William Haggas made the difficult decision to withdraw him from the Derby and instead wait for the Royal meeting.

“William has always been quoted as saying this,” Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, stated.