Mohaafeth, a Derby absentee, will race at Royal Ascot.

After being withdrawn from the Cazoo Derby due to poor ground conditions at Epsom, Mohaafeth will race at Royal Ascot.

Following the significant downpour at Epsom on Friday, the going was officially described as good to soft for the premier Classic. William Haggas had made no secret of his belief that the Shadwell-owned colt is not at his best on rain-softened ground, and the going was officially described as good to soft for the premier Classic.

Haggas then decided to skip the race with Mohaafeth, who has won all three of his races this season, and instead focus on the Royal meeting with the Frankel colt.

“After a lot of soul searching and deliberation – oh my god, we’ve come to a conclusion,” he told ITV Racing.