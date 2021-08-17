MMA News: Zhang Lipeng, a Chinese fighter, criticizes Shinya Aoki, a Japanese legend.

Zhang Lipeng, a Chinese mixed martial artist and past winner of TUF: China, is coming off a dominant victory over multiple-time ONE Championship lightweight champion Eduard Folayang.

He is now looking forward to fighting another former lightweight champion in the promotion.

In the main event of ONE: Battleground II, a tape-delayed event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium that aired last Friday, August 13, Zhang put on a strong showing versus Folayang.

Zhang set his sights on Japanese DJ Shinya Aoki shortly after his extensive promotional debut.

“For my next battle, I want to face Shinya Aoki. I like him a lot, and I enjoy watching him fight. In a video broadcast on social media, Zhang stated, “I am also a fan.”

“It has always been a goal of mine to meet him in the ONE Circle. I’d like to face you in ONE, Shinya Aoki. “Are you up for the challenge?”

Aoki, who has a sizable social media following, didn’t waste any time in responding to “The Warrior” with his own video message.

“Greetings, Zhang Lipeng. In his own video, Aoki added, “Thank you for stating you like me and that you’re a fan.”

“Did I hear you want to fight me? Even if it makes me happy to be acknowledged, I need you to think about it carefully. In ONE, there are a number of other fighters. There are numerous exceptional fighters. They don’t utter hurtful things [as I do]. There are a lot of good fighters out there. They should serve as role models for you. You should oppose them while admiring them. I’d appreciate it.”

Tensions between the two appear to be increasing, with Zhang no doubt hoping to build on his strong showing against Folayang by adding another major feather in Aoki’s cap.

Aoki is regarded as one of Asia’s most decorated mixed martial artists.

A bout between Zhang and Aoki promises to be a fascinating collision of styles and one of the best fights in the ONE Championship lightweight class.

Zhang is significantly more well-rounded than the other veteran, although they both have comparable fighting styles. Aoki, on the other hand, is expected to have a greater grappling resume.

ONE: Empower, a historic all-women fight card slated for September 3, was just announced by the Singapore-based company.

The event kicks off the company’s strong second-half program, which includes the much-anticipated ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event, which was revealed to International Business Times a few months ago.