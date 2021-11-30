MMA News: Will Ritu Phogat be able to complete her dark horse story by winning the Atomweight Grand Prix?

The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix is coming to a close, and Ritu Phogat’s journey to the finals was not easy.

In 2019, Phogat made an impressive ONE Championship debut against Nam Hee Kim of South Korea, finishing her via TKO due to strikes to begin a four-fight winning streak.

Last May, she was assigned to fight Bi Nguyen at ONE: Dangal.

Phogat’s wrestling talents were put to the test against Nguyen’s striking prowess, and it appeared as if she was on her way to a decision victory after repeatedly pinning the Vietnamese-American to the mat.

The judges, on the other hand, saw things differently and handed Nguyen a split decision in favor of her because of her strikes throughout the fight and her ability to get out of the ground game.

Phogat’s loss to Nguyen nearly cost her her place in the tournament, but she redeemed herself by soundly defeating China’s Heqin Lin with a more aggressive fighting style.

At ONE: Empower, she faced Meng Bo in the first round of the tournament, almost losing in the first round after eating a straight right from Meng.

“The Indian Tigress” regained her composure and won the fight by unanimous decision.

Itsuki Hirata, a Japanese grappler, was supposed to meet Phogat in the semifinals but had to withdraw due to illness, thus Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim was called up to take her place.

Despite the last-minute switch of opponents, she put her wrestling skills on display once again against Olsim, and rode it to a unanimous decision victory.

On Friday, December 3, Phogat will meet Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex in the finals of ONE: Winter Warriors.

Stamp, a former two-sport ONE world champion with a tremendous striking game and a better ground game, is the ideal opponent for Phogat to display her quality on the feet, as she demonstrated against Julie Mezabarba in the semifinals.

To win, Phogat must keep a safe distance away from Stamp’s reach before attempting a takedown, but not before executing some hitting combos to set up the takedown attempt.

Phogat must act fast and efficiently once she gains control of Stamp on the ground in order to achieve the finish.

Allowing the bout to go into the latter rounds will simply allow Stamp and her team more time to devise a strategy to counter her takedown attempts.

It goes without saying that Stamp is a knockout artist, and Phogat will undoubtedly be as well.