MMA News: UFC Legend Rich Franklin says ONE Championship is getting closer to making its debut in the United States.

Rich Franklin, ONE Championship’s vice president, is optimistic that the promotion’s aim of organizing a card in the United States would be realized soon.

The former UFC middleweight champion stated to MMA Junkie Radio that the license they received from Colorado’s Office of Combative Sports in July is the key to holding a live event in the state.

“Colorado has been extremely significant to us. We’ve basically been able to use that as a building block. “At this point, we’ve gone to several additional athletic commissions, and believe it or not, I have approval from other states,” Franklin stated.

The biggest difference between ONE Championship and its international rivals has hampered its entry into the US market; the main one is that knees to the head of a grounded opponent are permitted, which is a departure from the UFC’s unified rules.

Other peculiarities include the scoring system, which focuses on the entire fight, and the company’s unique weigh-in policy, which was implemented when Yang Jian Bing tragically died due to issues with weight-cutting.

Its weigh-in protocol strongly discourages fighters from arriving dehydrated, instead opting for a “walking weight” method in which the organization monitors the athlete’s weight and hydration levels throughout fight week.

This approach ensures that a fighter is fit and ready to battle without jeopardizing his or her health.

Franklin praised the system and ONE Championship’s proactive approach to ensuring that fighters are healthy and ready to compete by requiring fight week CT exams.

Without revealing any of ONE Championship’s intentions for next year, the UFC Hall of Famer suggested that fans can expect a last-quarter surprise from the organization, implying that Denver could be the site of the organization’s first US event.

“I believe Denver will be one of the primary cities that we consider when we come here next year.” “I don’t think I can say how many events or anything like that about how many we’re doing next year,” Franklin said, “but I would expect us to be (there) in the second half of the year [2022].”

You may listen to the entire chat by clicking on the link below.