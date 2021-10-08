MMA News: The UFC President Fires Back At The Media And Fans For Questioning Fighters’ Wages.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has had enough of fans and the media asking his athletes directly how much money they make in the top-tier organization.

Following an edition of the Contender Series, White told the press that it is up to the boxers to decide whether or not they want their profits made public.

“It doesn’t bother me if these men want to tell you what they’re up to. What did (Kevin) Holland say when you guys [media]asked him the other day? After I mentioned it, he stated people were approaching him for money,” White told MMA Junkie.

He did say, though, that most boxers prefer their compensation to be kept confidential.

“Most of these folks demand a LOA (Letter of Agreement), which prevents you from seeing their money. They don’t want people to know how much money they make, and you can understand why. When people think you’ve got it, they start coming out of the woodwork seeking for money,” he explained.

The amount of money fighters make in the UFC has been a hot topic over the years, especially after the business opted to adopt a promotion-wide brand partners policy that prohibited athletes from having sponsors branded on their in-ring clothing.

Fighters’ compensation tiers during the Reebok agreement, which began in July 2015, were based on the number of bouts they had within the company.

When the Reebok partnership expired, Venum stepped in as the UFC’s new sponsor, and the payout is structured similarly, but with more money going to the fighters.

White launched on a fiery tirade against boxing great and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya in late September, accusing him of interfering with his business.

“I told [De La Hoya] yesterday, and I’ll tell him again: He’s done a lot of amazing things in boxing.” “He’s an absolute [expletive]loser outside of the ring,” an enraged White told the press.

White doesn’t mind if his boxers make their receipts public, as MMA superstar Conor McGregor did when he posted the receipt of his eye-popping PPV buy rate.

“Most pay-per-view (numbers) that come out are close to or in the ballpark of what they are, so there are no real major surprises out there,” the UFC president emphasized.

“I don’t give a [expletive]any longer.”