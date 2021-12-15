MMA News: Team Lakay’s Youngster Is Confident In His Chances In His ONE Debut.

When Jhanlo Sangiao fights Paul Lumihi of Indonesia on Friday, December 17 at ONE: Winter Warriors II, he will be following in his legendary father’s footsteps in mixed martial arts.

The 19-year-old from La Trinidad, Philippines, was recently questioned by the media about his feelings about fighting Lumihi in his ONE Championship debut.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s more of a striker, but when the battle goes to the mat, he tends to struggle and either gets submitted or gets pounded on the ground.” But it doesn’t matter; I’m confident that I can beat him wherever this match goes. But, of course, I don’t want to come across as arrogant “The young warrior expressed his thoughts.

When Sangiao fights Lumihi in the first bout of the event, he’ll have his father, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, by his side.

Fighting an experienced veteran with Southeast Asian championship experience may be frightening for most young guns, but not for Sangiao.

He has the advantage of training with Team Lakay standouts like reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, Danny Kingad, and Kevin Belingon, who have all helped him prepare for his first significant fight.

Due to his youth and other facets of the game, Sangiao believes his striking is considerably superior to Lumihi’s, which he hopes will lead to a good debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

“Anything may happen, but whether by submission or knockout, I want to receive that bonus.” “I’ll seize the opportunity when it arises,” he remarked.

Sangiao will be joined on the bill by his Team Lakay brothers Kingad and Belingon, as well as Stephen Loman, a promotional rookie.

He’ll also be known by his father’s combat moniker “When he confronts Lumihi, he refers to himself as “The Machine.”

On Friday, December 17 at 8:30 p.m., fans in Asia may watch ONE: Winter Warriors II live on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the entire card will be shown live on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. ET for the North American audience.