MMA News: Team Lakay’s Standout Reminisces On The ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

Jenelyn Olsim of Team Lakay was in a melancholy mood while addressing to the media following her loss to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

The Muay Thai heavyweight fighter was able to tell the International Business Times about her game plan coming into the match and what went wrong.

“My plan [coming into the fight]was to concentrate on my punching in the early rounds, but Ritu Phogat’s wrestling is on another level, which is why she was able to knock me out so quickly. My backup plan was designed to force Phogat to submit on the ground since I needed to finish the fight if I wanted to win.” Olsim, who was pondering something, stated.

The 24-year-old was called in to replace Itsuki Hirata, who had to withdraw from the bout owing to an ailment unrelated to COVID.

Olsim was able to stop some of Phogat’s takedown attempts early on, which surprised the wrestling-heavy Indian fighter.

It would only be a matter of time before Phogat found the proper opportunity to take down Olsim and gain control of the situation.

Throughout the bout, Olsim was able to catch Phogat off guard by threatening her with repeated submission attempts and forcing her back to her feet.

As the first round came to a conclusion, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in Muay Thai came dangerously close to locking in a triangle choke, but Phogat escaped and resumed her ground-and-pound.

After “The Indian Tigress” pushed the fight to linger on the ground, Olsim could only muster an armbar attempt in the second round and another triangle choke in the third.

When asked about her next fight, Olsim stated that she believes she will fight in an atomweight contest against her initial opponent, Jihin Radzuan, for ONE Championship.

But, as the hard-nosed fighter she is, the Team Lakay star also intends to reclaim the title with Phogat following her brief appearance in the Grand Prix.