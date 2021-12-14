MMA News: Team Lakay’s Coach Is Eager To Help His Son Win At ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Mark Sangiao formed Team Lakay in 2003, and 18 years later, he will be coaching his son, Jhanlo, in ONE: Winter Warriors II’s opening match on Friday, December 17.

Although being a father and a coach at the same time has its drawbacks, Mark is excited to be in his son’s corner for his first professional bout.

“If it’s simply up to me, I’ll treat him the same way the rest of our athletes are treated.” But we don’t know what will happen, and as I previously stated, it will be the first time for me. So, I believe we’ll have to wait until fight night to see how different I can be when I’m simply yelling commands at him as a side coach,” the elder Sangiao told the reporters in a virtual news conference.

Sangiao will face Indonesian veteran Paul Lumihi, who is presently on a four-bout losing run, in his first fight under the company.

In addition to Sangiao, ONE: Winter Warriors II will feature three additional Team Lakay members, including rated fighters Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon in the main event and co-main event, respectively, and former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion Stephen Loman.

The La Trinidad, Philippines-based mixed martial arts organization has produced world-class competitors who have won titles in both the ONE Championship and the BRAVE Combat Federation.

In 2018, Team Lakay had four ONE Championship titleholders in different weight classes, however that number has now been reduced to one, with strawweight champion Joshua Pacio holding on to his title.

The 42-year-old, who was known as “The Machine” during his fighting days, has disclosed that he has passed on the moniker to Jhanlo.

“Now that he’s mature enough, he might as well call himself ‘The Machine.'” When I was still an athlete, that label was given to me because when I first started, I didn’t stop until there was a clear winner. “As a result, the supporters can only anticipate the fruit to be better than the tree,” the Team Lakay coach confidently stated.

On Friday, December 17 at 8:30 p.m., fans in Asia may watch ONE: Winter Warriors II live on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the entire card will be shown live on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. ET for the North American audience.