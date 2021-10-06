MMA News: Semifinals of the Flyweight Title Tournament BRAVE CF’s Return To Russia.

When the BRAVE Combat Federation, based in Bahrain, returns to Russia on November 6, it will host another massive event.

A wild card of bouts is predicted, and Ali Bagautinov vs. Jose “Shorty” Torres is one of the most exciting matchups to witness at BRAVE CF 55.

Bagautinov and Torres will fight in the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament’s final semifinal encounter, with a lot on the line.

The winner of this duel will go on to advance and face Velimurad Alkhasov for the inaugural BRAVE CF flyweight championship.

To fight off Torres, “The King Puncher” will rely on his vast experience. He’s fought several experienced fighters and has a 21-7 overall record.

Bagautinov dominated Oleg Lichkovakha at BRAVE CF 46 in January, winning by unanimous decision. As a result, he was able to qualify for the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title tournament.

The Russian then defeated Dustin Ortiz by unanimous decision at BRAVE CF 50 in April.

With two impressive victories under his belt, he will look to continue his winning streak as he takes on Torres, an unexpected and promising opponent.

Torres is recognized for his high-octane, fast-paced style, as well as his highlight reel of stoppages in practically every one of his previous fights.

Last March, “Shorty” battled Blaine O’Driscoll and won a three-round bantamweight fight by unanimous decision at BRAVE CF 49: Super Fights.

Torres is now just one fight away from becoming the promotion’s world champion. But before he can look ahead, he must first overcome “The King Puncher.”

BRAVE CF is likely to announce more fights in the following weeks, in addition to Bagautinov vs. Torres.