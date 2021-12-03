MMA News: Pinoy BRAVE CF Star explains why an ex-UFC champion won’t be able to make a comeback.

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest star, is still out of action after suffering a devastating leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Despite the fact that recent reports appear to be positive, Filipino fighter and UFC veteran Rolando Dy believes there is another factor to consider.

“Comfort” is the major difficulty that “The Notorious” will have to overcome, according to Dy, who now competes under the banner of BRAVE Combat Federation.

On Thursday, December 2, Dy participated on the Sports Bytes PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalist Brian Yalung, and gave his thoughts.

“I’m a huge supporter of Conor McGregor, but I don’t think he’ll be able to reclaim his title.” He is extremely wealthy. He does not live the life of a fighter. He’s drinking, smoking, and he’s got it all,” Dy explained.

“However, the No. 1 fighter’s blunder, the No. 1 fault, is comfort. There is no longer any hunger if you discover contentment. All you want to do now is keep it going. Fighting a hungry lion is difficult. Fighting a hungry lion over a lion in the zoo would be challenging.” McGregor is still training in the hopes of fighting inside the Octagon once more.

On his Instagram account, the former two-division UFC world champion flaunted some photographs of himself looking ripped.

It’s unclear when the Irishman will be able to return to action. Nothing is set in stone, so the 33-year-old Irishman can just keep rehabbing and training.

McGregor promises to make the best return ever, but not everyone believes he will be the same fighter he was in previous years.

Fighting a lower-ranked opponent first is a solid strategy for returning to the top. Dy remarked on this as well.

“He doesn’t appear to be hungry after his surgery because he is already wealthy.” Given that he will be up against ravenous lions like Dustin Poirier, as well as all of the creatures waiting for his return, “Dy remarked.

“Conor’s best chance of winning and making a return is if he starts with a tune-up fight against a fighter ranked outside of the top 10 or even the top 8. However, he is unlikely to defeat a top-five opponent.” In his own right, “The Incredible” is making a comeback. He is scheduled to fight on December 18 at BRAVE CF 56. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.