MMA News: ONE Flyweight No. 3 Proves He Deserves To Fight For The Title.

Yuya Wakamatsu is in line for a world title opportunity after a great performance against Hu Yong of China at ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3.

Wakamatsu discussed his outstanding performance against the 25-year-old in a virtual press conference with the media.

“At first, right before the fight, I was thinking about showcasing my skills and going for a knockout, which I believe everyone expected.” But I also wanted to present a fresh facet of myself, so I went for the takedown and ground control, which worked out quite nicely. “I attempted to finish him, but [it simply didn’t work out that way],” he said through an interpreter to the media.

When questioned if he regretted not getting the finish, Wakamatsu stated that he saw opportunities to finish the fight but chose to play it safe and go for the decision victory to ensure a shot at the title.

Wakamatsu’s chances of fighting reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes enhanced after he easily dispatched Hu.

For the greater part of three rounds, the 26-year-old flyweight contender displayed his whole arsenal on the feet and on the ground, scoring points on Hu repeatedly.

On the feet, Wakamatsu repeatedly slammed his hellish right hand into his opponent’s face, causing a large swelling under his eye by the end of the first round and giving the Japanese fighter a target for the rest of the battle.

In several points of the fight, Hu was able to startle Wakamatsu with his own shots, but “The Little Piranha” was simply too well-versed in all facets of the fight game to mount any form of offense.

Wakamatsu emphasized, “I absolutely think I sent him (Adriano Moraes) a message [with my performance]that I’m not simply a striker but a well-rounded athlete.”

During the press conference, the No. 3-ranked flyweight was seen with a sling around his right arm and revealed that he had a broken fist, which he said was caused by the number of overhand rights he was throwing at his opponent.

Wakamatsu, who has won five consecutive fights, is awaiting the outcome of the bout between No. 4-ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov and No. 2-ranked Danny Kingad, the winner of which might face Moraes.