MMA News: On October 29, Roman Kryklia and Murat Aygun will headline the ONE: NextGen card.

Singapore-based With the release of another packed fight card for ONE: NextGen, ONE Championship hopes to build on its recent success.

In what is expected to be a titanic duel of titans, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will defend his championship against Murat Aygun.

At ONE: Big Bang in December, Kyrklia was slated to defend his championship against a debuting Aygun, but the Ukrainian champion was withdrawn from the card due to COVID-19 safety procedures.

Instead, Aygun faced Brazilian kickboxer Anderson Silva, who he dominated with swift and forceful combinations, as well as well-timed body shots, to win by unanimous decision.

Two weeks later, Kryklia made a successful comeback, defeating Andrei Stoica in the main event of ONE: Collision Course.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals take place before the main event.

Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat, Japanese phenom Itsuki Hirata, and Brazilian grappler Julie Mezabarba make up the grand prix’s final four.

The following are the matchups: Mezabarba vs. Stamp, and Hirata vs. Phogat.

After overcoming Denice Zamboanga, Seo Hee Ham of South Korea was set to compete in the semifinals, however she sustained an injury and was substituted by Mezabarba.

Mezabarba’s most recent fight was against Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: Empower, where she was lost by unanimous decision.

Stamp advanced to the semifinals by defeating Alyssa Rassohyna and will face Mezabarba, a great all-around fighter.

The contest between Hirata and Phogat is likely to be a grappling match, with the Indian using her wrestling to try and ground-and-pound her way to victory over the Japanese.

Hirata, on the other hand, is at ease on the ground, as evidenced by her unanimous decision win over Alyse Anderson in the quarterfinals.

Kirill Grishenko, the undefeated Belarusian, will make his comeback against Dustin Joynson.

A highly anticipated strawweight rematch between Filipino Jeremy Miado and Chinese striker Miao Li Tao is also on the event.

When the two clashed in November 2019, Miado won by flash knockout after Miao was hit in the face with a flying knee.

Light heavyweight Beybulat Isaev will fight Bogdan Stoica in the first kickboxing match to round off the card.

Via October 29 at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time, ONE: NextGen will be broadcast live on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel in Asia (SGT).

Meanwhile, on October 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET, the complete card will be broadcast on B/R Live in the United States.

