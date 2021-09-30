MMA News: Major Announcements and Big Names Press Conference for the PFL World Championship.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) conducted a press conference on Wednesday, September 29th, four weeks before the conclusion of their highly successful 2021 season on October 27th, which featured all 12 finalists from each of the six weight classes, as well as a number of major announcements.

PFL CEO Peter Murray kicked things off by announcing the signing of Julia Budd, who will be making her PFL World Championship debut against Kaitlyn Young.

Budd will also be a part of the PFL season in 2022.

“PFL president of fighter operations Ray Sefo and his staff work year-round to develop and sign great MMA athletes, and it’s an honor for me to announce on behalf of Ray and the team that we’ve signed Julia Budd, a champion fighter and one of the best women in the sport today,” Murray said. “Welcome to the PFL, Julia.” Julia will make her debut on the same card, and she will compete in the 2022 women’s division.”

Wiz Khalifa, a multi-platinum selling rapper and PFL investor, will also be performing at the PFL World Championships.

The women’s lightweight championship bout between division queen Kayla Harrison and exciting newcomer Taylor Guardado will be the highlight of the PFL World Championship 2021.

“Having a loss column of zero is an incredible achievement. Harrison commented, “I’ve seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.” “The ultimate goal is to grow personally and professionally, not to remain undefeated. I’m not frightened of failure; in fact, some of my most valuable lessons have come as a result of failure. I don’t believe I’ll lose, but whatever happens, I’ll enjoy the ride.”

Guardado, for one, is upbeat about her chances of walking away with her hand raised in triumph.

“I mean, I got here for a cause; I’ve won three fights in a row. When it comes down to it, all I have to do is be the greatest version of myself that night,” Guardado emphasized.

In the co-main event, Ray Cooper III takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov in a highly anticipated rematch between welterweight champions.

“I don’t think [Ray Cooper III] is as versatile as I am as a fighter. I believe I can outperform him on many levels, and I’m looking forward to this rematch,” Magomedkerimov remarked.

Cooper, on the other hand, is optimistic that the outcome will be different this time.

"I'm going to do the same thing you're doing.