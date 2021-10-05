MMA News: Justin Thornton, a bare-knuckle fighter, died tragically after a KO loss.

Justin Thornton, 38, passed away tragically after losing his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in August by knockout.

MyMMANews.com’s Eric Kowal was the first to break the heartbreaking news on social media.

“Justin [Thornton] passed away this morning after suffering injuries and problems from his most recent bare-knuckle bout at BKFC 20 in August,” Kowal tweeted.

Thornton was knocked out clean in a heavyweight match by a big right punch from fellow MMA veteran Dillon Cleckler, with the top of his head bearing the most of the blow as he tumbled to the mat.

After the 19-second KO loss, the heavyweight fighter was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Thornton’s death was announced by BKFC president Dave Feldman in a statement.

Feldman told MMA Junkie, “This morning we were very devastated to learn of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC-20 on August 20, 2021.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, along with the rest of the combat sports community.”

A GoFundMe page was quickly created to assist his family with medical expenses.

“Justin [Thornton] had a spinal injury that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator,” according to the page.

Thornton’s cause of death has yet to be announced to the public.

Thornton has a 6-18 MMA record prior to his BKFC debut. He was last seen inside the cage in November 2020, when he lost to Lex McMahon, Titan FC’s COO, by first-round submission.

His bout with Cleckler at BKFC was a rematch of their 2013 fight, which the executive also won.