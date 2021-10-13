MMA News: Joshua Pacio Reveals His Pick For ‘ONE X’ Hybrid MMA-Muay Thai Fight

Joshua Pacio of Team Lakay has revealed his choice for ONE X’s unusual MMA-Muay Thai battle between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Pacio stated his prediction in an exclusive interview with the International Business Times.

“I believe it is a one-of-a-kind competition; everyone wants to see this fight, this duel between G.O.A.T.s from [two]different sports.” If DJ (Demetrious Johnson) survives the first round, he will undoubtedly win the bout, according to Pacio.

After announcing the first bout of its sort, ONE Championship is hoping to create new ground in the combat sports world.

On an episode of the MMA Hour in September, Chatri Sityodtong, the company’s chairman and CEO, first broke the news to renowned mixed martial arts celebrity Ariel Helwani.

The following are the rules for the Rodtang-Johnson fight:

Crossover fights have sparked interest in combat sports circles, particularly since former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley battled Jake Paul.

Pacio was also asked if he would consider doing another fight like this in the future, and the Team Lakay member stated he may.

“Why not, if given the chance?” I’d like to pit myself against the finest of the best. But for the time being, I’m concentrating on growing and improving as a mixed martial artist,” the Filipino said.

The defending strawweight champion is coming off a spectacular knockout victory over fierce rival Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Revolution last September 24, capping off an enthralling trilogy in which both men had only one win each before to the event.

Rodtang and Johnson’s hybrid battle has been rescheduled for December 5, despite the Thai legend suffering COVID-19.

Rodtang was slated to battle Spanish kickboxer Daniel Puertas in the co-main event of ONE: First Strike, while Johnson is coming off his first knockout loss to flyweight champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT this past April.