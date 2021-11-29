MMA News: Jared Brooks’ Dominant Debut And Other ONE: NextGen III Takeaways

ONE Championship, based in Singapore, put on another bout card with major ramifications for the year 2022.

Here are some of the most important points to remember.

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu halted Pieter Buist’s strike-heavy offensive in the first round by taking him down and advancing to favourable ground positions, even threatening a possible submit through neck crank to end the round.

However, in the second round, the Kyrgyzstani chose to keep the fight standing, allowing Buist to re-enter the battle.

It’s debatable whether he was regaining his stamina or not, but it was an unexpected move nonetheless.

Emilbek Uulu hoisted Buist and brought him back down in the third round, riding his excellent grappling game to victory.

By overcoming Buist, “The Snow Leopard” earned his first win in the promotion, and MMA fans should keep an eye on him.

Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym Muaythaigym

Ramazanov was just that quick to fire, and his shots were perfectly placed, causing a knockdown with a flurry of strikes capped off with an uppercut. Pongsiri rarely got any meaningful strikes in because Ramazanov was just that quick to fire, and his shots were just that perfectly placed, causing a knockdown with a flurry of strikes capped off with an uppercut.

The 31-year-old Thai fighter struggled to get his legs under him but was clearly out of it as he slumped into the cage, prompting Olivier Coste to call the fight off.

This victory has catapulted the No. 5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter back into title contention as he pursues a title chance in 2022.

From the first bell, Jared Brooks demonstrated his superior wrestling by immediately taking the fight to the ground.

Brooks had complete control of Team Lakay’s Lito Adiwang on the mat for the majority of the round, raining down strikes until the Filipino regained his feet, but he was unable to capitalize in the final 40 seconds.

In the second round, the tale was nearly same, but Brooks was able to return Adiwang to the mat with a solid double leg takedown before forcing “The Thunder Kid” to tap via an arm triangle.

Brooks’ victory over the No. 5-ranked strawweight would very certainly see him face another ranked opponent before facing Adiwang’s colleague Joshua Pacio for the title.