MMA News: In a never-ending saga, an ex-UFC champion sends an obnoxious tweet directed at a rival.

Conor McGregor currently has all of the time in the world as he recovers from a rare ankle injury.

At UFC 264 vs Dustin Poirier, “The Notorious” suffered a devastating ankle injury, and there is no timetable for his return.

Those who have closely watched the Irishman’s career know that he is no saint when it comes to criticizing other renowned boxers.

He did it against Poirier, and he did it again with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov lately.

McGregor recently posted a weird Twitter tweet in which he stated that he intended to devour “The Eagle’s” children.

The 33-year-old then advised the Russian to spend more time with his family and avoid using his name in public.

The tweet, which has since been removed but was captured by the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, appears to be in response to Nurmagomedov’s comments on another prior tweet from the Irishman, which appeared to be directed at his late father Abdulmanap.

The Russian reacted to McGregor’s prior remark by labeling him a “dirty person” and questioning his character.

McGregor’s rants, according to Nurmagomedov, are a result of problems in his personal life.

“Some people lose actual people around them when they become wealthy or famous,” Nurmagomedov stated. “They get rid of them. People that truly care about you will tell you the truth. But what about fraudulent people? ‘You’re good,’ they always say. They never say anything to you because they don’t want to irritate you because they know they’ll lose their cozy spot if they do. “Real folks are unconcerned about this.”

It’s impossible to say whether McGregor will be able to recover from his present injury and perform at the same level as previously.

When he spoke on the Sports for All PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, former UFC fighter-turned-actor Cung Le feels McGregor’s return to the cage will be an uphill battle.

“An injury like that could be difficult to recover from and bring back the old Conor [McGregor].” I’m not sure. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery, but he’s already made enough money. He doesn’t have to work any longer. If he does, I’m not sure he’ll come back, but I don’t think so. “I believe it would be difficult to recover from that kind of injury in this fight,” Cung Le added.