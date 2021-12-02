MMA News: How the ONE Championship Became the Home of Elite Grapplers

On Friday, December 3, renowned grappler Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida will make his second appearance with ONE Championship, joining a long list of grapplers who have called the organization home.

ONE Championship reported in early November that Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Andre Galvao had signed with the organization, joining his adversary Gordon Ryan, who had joined the Singapore-based organization in late March.

Their arrivals follow in the footsteps of great grapplers such as Shinya Aoki, Ben Askren, and Masakazu Imanari, the developer of the high-level technique now known as the Imanari Roll, who elected to join ONE Championship.

Askren and Aoki stand out among these names since they were the ones who put ONE Championship on the map with spectacular performances that led to lengthy title reigns.

Askren quickly dominated the entire ONE welterweight division after joining the organization in 2014, and he was virtually unbeatable for the rest of his four-year reign, holding the title for a division-record 1,517 days before retiring in 2018.

Aoki, a two-time ONE lightweight champion, had been with the company from its inception and, because to his otherworldly grappling talents, had managed to establish a public interest in Asian MMA.

Aoki still maintains the record for the organization’s longest combined reign with the lightweight title at 1,363 days, and he continues to fight for the title at the age of 38, with his most recent victory coming against fierce rival Eduard Folayang last April.

However, ground specialists such as Garry Tonon and Bibiano Fernandes will eventually take their place, resuming the cycle of having decorated grapplers on the team.

At ONE: Winter Warriors, “Buchecha” will face off against famed knockout artist Kang Ji Won, who has won all five of his fights by knockout in the first round.

To evade Kang’s heavy-handed blows, Almeida must employ his world-class grappling skills in combination with strikes and try for a submission finish as soon as possible.

Kang’s ground stamina has yet to be challenged, and Almeida appears to be the first to halt Kang’s five-fight winning streak.

On Friday at 8:30 p.m., fans in Asia may watch ONE: Winter Warriors live on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, North American fans may watch the full card live on B/R Live starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.