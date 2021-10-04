MMA News: How ONE Championship’s Weigh-In Policy Is Changing The Game

Weight cutting has long been a concern in combat sports, but ONE Championship’s innovative weigh-in policy could be the key to ensuring players’ safety.

In 2017, ONE Championship vice president Rich Franklin told MMAMania.com, “We don’t use the word weight cutting because there is no cutting.”

“The only way we can be sure they’ll compete at the weight they’re walking about at is to evaluate their hydration. We utilize an instrument to determine the specific gravity of their urine, which measures the amount of solutes present. The more [solutes]you have, the more dehydrated you will be.”

The Asian promotion’s decision to pursue this approach was influenced by the hazards of weight loss.

Yang Jian Bing, a flyweight competitor, tragically died in December 2015 owing to problems with weight loss.

Aspen Ladd, a UFC bantamweight, was barely able to stand during her weigh-in this past weekend, resulting in her fight with Macy Chiasson being canceled despite her making weight.

Joe Rogan, a UFC analyst and MMA icon, has never been a fan of the practice, pushing for its outright prohibition in June.

This would not be the first time Rogan has campaigned for its abolition; in a 2019 edition of his podcast, he made the case against dieting, among other things.

As a result of the guideline, ONE Championship participants will be required to compete at their “walking weight” rather than following a water-weight-loss diet.

Franklin stated that the promotion is prepared for any outcome in order to enforce the policy.

“We can work out a catchweight together. For that, we have parameters. In the same 2017 interview, he informed MMAMania that they must be at least 105 percent of their opponent’s weight [by fight night].

The unique approach of ONE Championship reduces the likelihood of a fight being canceled due to a boxer failing to make weight.

Weight loss has always been a big part of mixed martial arts, but the Singapore-based promotion may have found a better approach to solve a long-standing issue.