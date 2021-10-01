MMA News: Following his retirement from boxing, BRAVE CF President Fetes Manny Pacquiao.

Days after Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement, the fight sports world is still buzzing.

On Wednesday, September 29, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history made the announcement, capping a run that has become an inspiration to anyone in the world.

After being told he wasn’t good enough to box competitively, Pacquiao rose from the ashes.

The 42-year-old did not give up on his dream and persevered in his efforts to disprove his naysayers. His story, as most people know, is an inspiration to every athlete who is determined to excel and overcome difficulties. Mohammed Shahid, the president of BRAVE CF, is one of them.

“Manny Pacquiao is a legend in the world of combat sports, not just in the Philippines. He has demonstrated that a young kid with big goals, talent, and dedication can overcome obstacles and achieve world titles, glory, and legendary status,” Shahid remarked.

“In this new chapter of his life, he deserves nothing but the best. At BRAVE Combat Federation, we are working hard to ensure that Pacquiao’s tale does not become a one-off occurrence in the sport. Manny will serve as an inspiration to a large number of future world-class athletes from all areas of life.”

To make ends meet, the proud son of General Santos City, Philippines, grew up in a slum portion of town with his family, sleeping on cardboard boxes, buying doughnuts, and then selling them for a penny more.

Pacquiao ran away from home when he was 12 years old, living on the streets of Manila and working as a gardener and construction worker.

Pacquiao dabbled in boxing to support his own families, believing it as his only way out of poverty.

Filipino mixed martial artist Rolando Dy, who looks up to the legendary southpaw, has followed Pacquiao.

“Wishing you a happy retirement, my hero. Thank you for laying the groundwork for the rest of us. You are a great legend in the world of combat sports. I’ll be eternally grateful for the motivation you’ve provided us,” Dy said.