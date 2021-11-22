MMA News: Ex-BRAVE CF Champion Wants To Prove He Can Compete With The Best In ONE Championship.

Stephen Loman, the former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion, believes he still has a lot to show as he makes his ONE Championship debut.

In a virtual news conference with the media, the Team Lakay striker highlighted that despite a long absence, he is still confident in his abilities.

“Proving that I belong here is one of my objectives.” Another option would be to fight top contenders, which is why I’m going to give it my all in my upcoming fight so that I can fight Bibiano Fernandes for his [bantamweight]belt,” Loman said calmly.

Last April, Loman was set to make his promotional debut against No. 1 rated bantamweight John Lineker at ONE on TNT III, but he was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19.

If he had been available for that fight and won, his next bout would almost certainly have been against Bibiano Fernandes, the defending bantamweight champion.

He will now face Russia’s No. 3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

Loman, dubbed “The Sniper” for his ability to pinpoint his targets when firing his shots, is on an eight-fight victory streak that dates back to April of 2016, with two of those victories coming through knockout.

The 29-year-old has been fighting since 2012, and he is excited for the new challenges he will face as part of the ONE Championship squad.

“I expect the competitors I’ll be up against to be worthy championship challengers.” I’ve been a champion in other divisions, so this is an opportunity for me to show off my abilities by giving it my all. “I’m quite confident in my abilities,” Loman stated emphatically.

At ONE: Winter Warriors II, Loman will be accompanied by his Team Lakay brothers Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad, as well as fellow rookie Jhanlo Sangiao.

When No. 2-ranked bantamweight Belingon fights South Korean Kwon Won Il, he will have a fantastic chance to end his three-fight losing run.

Sangiao will face Indonesia’s Paul Lumihi in a potential championship eliminator match against former flyweight king and No. 4-ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov, while Kingad will face former flyweight king and No. 4-ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will be taped on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and shown live on December 17 via tape delay.