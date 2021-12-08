MMA News: Despite Quick Victories, Marcus Almeida Is Still Eager To Prove Himself.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has had a strong start to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, with two first-round submission victories, but the Brazilian isn’t quite content.

Almeida was asked about how crucial his victory over South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won was for his career as an MMA fighter during a virtual news conference.

“It feels amazing because [Kang] Ji Won was a major challenge, same like Anderson [Silva] was in my first fight in the organization since he is a legend and a tough fight for me.” I definitely feel like I’m progressing [in the right direction], but I’m still just two and a half fights in. “I just have like five minutes of total combat time, which isn’t much, so I need a lot more experience,” Almeida explained.

Prior to ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3, both combatants were unbeaten, and the fight was billed as a battle to see who would be the first to lose.

Kang was expected to win because to his advantage on the feet, but “Buchecha” kept his unblemished record after a strong performance.

The two combatants were exceedingly cautious of one another because they were aware of one other’s abilities, but a botched leg kick allowed Almeida to grab Kang’s leg and wrestle him to the ground.

Kang was fighting his way back to his feet while Almeida was repeatedly softening him up with blows from the top position against the cage.

Almeida, on the other hand, dragged Kang back down and moved into a rear-naked choke with a body triangle, prompting Kang to tap out.

Fans praised Almeida’s performance, praising his great Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, which stood out throughout the brief competition, as did Kang’s lack of grappling ability on the mat.

Another submission win for Almeida must send shockwaves through the ONE Championship heavyweight class, but the 31-year-old Brazilian isn’t aiming for an outright title chance just yet.

“I’m not in a hurry; I’m taking things day by day, and just enjoying the journey,” Almeida explained.