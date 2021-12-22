MMA News: Despite a crushing defeat against Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad remains upbeat.

Despite losing to Kairat Akhmetov at ONE: Winter Warriors II, Danny Kingad seemed upbeat.

The Team Lakay star praised Akhmetov’s wrestling prowess, saying that the Kazakh appeared to be born to wrestle, and that he believes the bout was a valuable learning experience for him.

“From fighting him, I learned a lot of stuff, especially ones I could start learning about right away. I’m going to go home first, then I’ll go over the game. My takedown defense — how to defend against wrestlers and respond with a takedown – is something I really want to work on. “What I really want to learn from him is his strategies, how he does it, and how he works on his strength to constantly take me down,” Kingad said in a virtual press conference with the media.

Thirty seconds into the first round, Akhmetov imposed his will on Kingad, effortlessly taking him to the ground and keeping him there for the remainder of the round.

To keep Kingad from fleeing, Akhmetov fired some rounds.

In the second round, Kingad regained his footing, holding the fight standing for a short time as Akhmetov recovered before bringing “The King” back to the mat with a good double-leg takedown.

During the press conference, the Filipino mentioned that by the third round, Akhmetov was out of breath from exerting so much energy to preserve his advantage on the ground.

With full understanding that the fight was effectively over, Akhmetov gambled in the closing minutes, allowing Kingad to finish the fight on the ground, but the 26-year-old Filipino was unable to launch any major attack.

Kingad’s last battle was in January 2020, before he met “The Kazakh.”

When asked about the long layoff, he dismissed any notions of ring rust playing a role in this battle.

Kingad has dropped to No. 3 in the flyweight division after holding the No. 2 slot for a long time, but he is unfazed as he prepares for his next battle in the near future.

"I truly feel that God put this fight in front of me to show me how much I need to develop in order to be worthy of competing for the title." That fight compelled me to reflect on what I'd learnt thus far and.