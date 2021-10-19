MMA News: Conor McGregor’s ‘Broke Version’ Calls Out UFC Veterans.

One of Conor McGregor’s tumultuous teammates aspires to fight a big name in the MMA world.

Dillon Danis, a Bellator welterweight, is looking forward to making his MMA comeback as soon as possible.

Danis has been out of action due to two knee surgeries and the pandemic, but now that he’s recovered, “El Jefe” hopes to meet a UFC veteran, such as Diego Sanchez or Jake Shields.

Danis boldly called out both Sanchez and Shields on The MMA Hour, stating that the former had already been sending him “messages” challenging him to a battle.

“Either Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez will be my comeback fight when I return.” When I return, that’s who I’m going to fight,” Danis added.

He added, “I can email you the messages that Diego says, that m——-f——- is nuts.” “So if he wants it, I told him, ‘Bro, I’m going to hurt you so severely.’ He’s insane, like, ‘Bro, you have no idea what I’m about to do to you,'” Danis said. “Jake Shields, too, can get it. John Wayne Parr is a well-known actor. It doesn’t matter to me who it is. I’m going to return and fight one of them.” Danis also took a shot at Michael “Venom” Page, putting the Bellator star on notice, in addition to the aforementioned UFC luminaries.

“I’ll fight anyone, including Michael ‘Venom’ Page.” He’s a dreadful person.” Danis has a 2-0 professional MMA record and hasn’t competed since June 2019.

Apart from being McGregor’s training partner, the 28-year-old has also made headlines for his legal troubles, having been booked for disorderly behavior this past September.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said Danis should retire from the sport because he has no chance of becoming a true celebrity other than being a “broke version” of Conor McGregor.

During an episode of his MMA Wrap-Up show, Bisping said of Danis, “He’s a stain on mixed martial arts, and I wouldn’t typically give him the time of day–the guy hardly ever fights.”

The British exclaimed, “He’s a very, very, very, very poor man’s Conor McGregor.” “He’s like a broke Conor McGregor who’s spent all of his money, gone bankrupt, and struck rock bottom.” And that’s all you’ve got left is ‘Dildo Danis.'”