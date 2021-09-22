MMA News: BRAVE CF, based in the Middle East, is set to return to Russia by the end of 2021.

BRAVE CF, based in Bahrain, has announced that it will hold a card in Russia near the end of the year, intending to finish the year on a high note.

Last January 16th, the promotion kicked off its 2021 mixed martial arts (MMA) calendar with BRAVE CF 46, which featured Eldar Eldarov successfully defending his super lightweight title against Leonardo Mafra.

The Russian fans was able to see their best fighters in action during the January card.

Ali Bagautinov, a Russian MMA veteran, made his promotional debut against Oleg Lichkovakha and won by unanimous decision.

Bagautinov later announced his participation in the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament, where he would face fellow UFC veteran Dustin Ortiz at BRAVE CF 50–another unanimous decision victory for the Russian.

Roman Bogatov, Ikram Aliskerov, Rustam Chsiev, Kasum Kasumov, and Velimurad Alkhasov are among the greatest Russian MMA fighters on BRAVE CF’s packed roster.

In the following weeks, more information about the promotion’s return to Russia will be released, with an emphasis on the fighters who will compete.

Aside from Russia, the initiative has already distributed cards to 23 nations. On Saturday, September 25, it will go to Konin, Poland, to play BRAVE CF 54.

In the main event, BRAVE CF lightweight champion Amin Ayoub of France will defend his title against Egypt’s own Ahmed Amir.

BRAVE CF is one of the fastest-growing MMA organizations in the world, thanks to its mission of building a sustainable ecosystem to help promote and develop the sport.

Meanwhile, the organization recently revealed that it intends to create a club system similar to that used by FIFA in European football.

BRAVE CF feels that creating an MMA-specific club system will be tremendously beneficial to all parties concerned.