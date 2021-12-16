MMA News: Before Their December 17 Fight, Akhmetov and Kingad Fire Their Final Shots.

On Friday, December 17 at ONE: Winter Warriors II, Kairat Akhmetov and Danny Kingad will finally take the ring for their long-awaited encounter, but not before professing their reasons for defeating the other.

The No. 2-ranked flyweight contender from Team Lakay believes that defeating Akhmetov is the final step in his quest for the ONE Flyweight Championship, but he is wary of his opponent’s ability.

“He (Kairat Akhmetov) is a former world champion and a difficult opponent, and I believe I can give it my all with him as well.” We discover ways to improve ourselves as athletes in any part of martial arts, such as wrestling, grappling, and striking, and I can do all of that,” Kingad said.

Kingad last fought in the ONE Championship in January 2020, defeating Xie Wei by unanimous decision.

Akhmetov expressed similar views to his opponent, aiming for a fair and exciting night of action in the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II.

“I’m hoping for a fair judge and a fair fight in that fight.” Danny has my respect. He’s a fantastic fighter with exceptional abilities. He’s a father and a husband at the same time. I understand he has children, and I appreciate that. I, too, have a family. “We fight, we earn results, but all we have for him is respect,” Akhmetov remarked.

The No. 4-ranked flyweight from Kazakhstan, who last fought in December 2020 against Dae Hwan Kim, is on a three-fight winning streak of his own and will aim to continue his winning streak against Kingad.

In 2019, Akhmetov and Kingad were scheduled to meet in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals, however the Kazakh was forced to withdraw due to injury, forcing the Filipino to fight and defeat Reece McLaren before falling to all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

Now that both combatants are in top shape, fight fans can’t wait to see who takes the first step toward a title challenge against ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

On Friday, December 17 at 8:30 p.m., fans in Asia may watch ONE: Winter Warriors II live on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the entire card will be shown live on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. ET for the North American audience.